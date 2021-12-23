Amit Shah behind BJP-TRS paddy row drama: Telangana Congress

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Promising to expose the nexus between the TRS and BJP, PCC president A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah was behind ongoing ‘political drama’ over paddy procurement.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi with other party MPs N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Komatireddy Venkatreddy and former MP Madhu Yashki, Revanth Reddy claimed that the showdown between the TRS and BJP over paddy procurement was scripted and well-coordinated drama by both parties. “This drama is mediated by a political strategist Sunil, who is closely associated with both Amit Shah and KCR,” he said.

Pointing to the Delhi visit of State leaders of both TRS and BJP, Revanth Reddy said that the meeting of TRS MPs with Union Agriculture Minister Piyush Goyal and meeting of State BJP leaders with Amit Shah on the same day in New Delhi was ‘pre-planned’ and the outcome on predictable lines. “If Amit Shah has proof of KCR’s corruption, then he can directly order a probe, rather than politicise the issue by speaking to local leaders,” the PCC chief said.

He said that the TRS-BJP combine was trying to capture maximum media attention to give a false impression that Congress does not exist in Telangana. “However, their nexus was exposed as farmers realised that only the Congress was fighting for their rights,” he said.

The PCC chief said that Congress would expose both the TRS and BJP by conducting ‘Rachabanda’ programme with farmers from December 24 to January 3.

Uttam Kumar Reddy wondered as to why the Centre was not initiating an inquiry against Chandrasekhar Rao if the Home Minister was aware of the corruption charges. “If the BJP leaders are serious about the matter, they should push for probe by Central agencies,” he said.

Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkatreddy blamed the State government for the current agriculture crisis in Telangana. He said a majority of paddy farmers were denied MSP and were being pushed into an economic crisis.

Madhu Yashki alleged that the TRS Government was involved in a paddy procurement scam worth Rs 18,000 crore. He said that rice millers purchased paddy from farmers by paying just Rs 1,300-Rs 1,400, but the TRS government procured 53 lakh metric tonnes of paddy from rice millers by paying MSP of Rs 1,940.

Rahul to take part in Congress rally

Hyderabad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be taking part in a padayatra to be taken out from Bhoodan Pochampally in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district to Sevagram in Maharashtra. This padayatra will be led by former MP Meenakshi Natarajan and start on January 30. Rahul Gandhi will be joining the march

for a day before it reaches Sevagram.