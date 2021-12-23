Bulls are more affectionate than Centre, taunts Harish Rao

By Express News Service

JOGULAMBA GADWAL: Health Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday said that even bulls have more affection for Telangana farmers than the Union government as the beasts work hard to serve farmers in their agricultural activities while the Centre is ignoring the tillers legitimate needs.

Harish Rao was speaking after laying the foundation stone for the construction of a 300-bed Gadwal District Hospital and Government Nursing College in Gadwal town on Wednesday.

Harish Rao said that Union Minister Piyush Goyal has not only insulted the ministerial delegation from Telangana, but also insulted the farmers of Maldakal.

Declaring that the people of Gadwal could never surrender their self-respect even in dire situations, he said that the Centre would have to bow down to the farmers’ movement in Telangana and procure paddy. He also offered prayers at the famous Swayambhu Lakshmi Venkateshwara temple on the occasion.