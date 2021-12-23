STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Bulls are more affectionate than Centre, taunts Harish Rao

Harish Rao was speaking after laying the foundation stone for the construction of a 300-bed Gadwal District Hospital and Government Nursing College in Gadwal town on Dec 22.

Published: 23rd December 2021 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2021 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

JOGULAMBA GADWAL: Health Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday said that even bulls have more affection for Telangana farmers than the Union government as the beasts work hard to serve farmers in their agricultural activities while the Centre is ignoring the tillers legitimate needs.

Harish Rao was speaking after laying the foundation stone for the construction of a 300-bed Gadwal District Hospital and Government Nursing College in Gadwal town on Wednesday. 

Harish Rao said that Union Minister Piyush Goyal has not only insulted the ministerial delegation from Telangana, but also insulted the farmers of Maldakal. 

Declaring that the people of Gadwal could never surrender their self-respect even in dire situations, he said that the Centre would have to bow down to the farmers’ movement in Telangana and procure paddy. He also offered prayers at the famous Swayambhu Lakshmi Venkateshwara temple on the occasion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Harish Rao Telangana government Telangana paddy procurement Telangana Agriculture Ministry
India Matters
Air passengers waiting near Rapid PCR registration counter at Chennai international airport. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
33 more test positive for Omicron variant in TN, 26 cases in Chennai so far
A medic at the Spicehealth Genome Sequencing Laboratory. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Centre decides to conduct genome sequencing of all positive cases in 8 cities
R Yuveraju
TN youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
In 2017, she received Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, for her contribution to the field of Kalaripayattu. ( Photo | AFP)
Kerala's sword-fighting granny: Meet India's oldest Kalaripayattu master

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp