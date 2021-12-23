Land allotment for Lepakshi illegal: CBI counsel in YS Jagan assets case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice Ujwal Bhuyan of the Telangana High Court, on Wednesday, reserved orders in Lepakshi Hub case related to the Illegal assets case against Jagan. CBI standing counsel K Surender informed the court that there was a conspiracy in the allotment of 10,000 acres of land in Ananthapur district to Lepakshi Hub. Several ministers, the then APIIC director, and AP cadre IAS officer D Muralidhar Reddy are involved in this conspiracy, he added. They favoured private companies which invested in Jagan’s firms, he said.

At the time of allotment of land, Lepakshi Hub was not registered in Registrar of Companies (ROC). Several officers working in government offices supported the scam, during the tenure of the then Chief Minister of the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, YS Rajasekhara Reddy. After hearing the CBI counsel at length, Justice Ujwal Bhuyan reserved his orders.