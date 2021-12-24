STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Congress MLA Jagga Reddy questions Telangana government's silence over Inter results, demands justice 

The MLA, along with NSUI leaders, staged a protest in front of Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) at Nampally where he demanded Rs 25 ex gratia to families of those students who committed suicide. 

Published: 24th December 2021 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2021 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Questioning the government’s silence over ‘botched-up’ intermediate first year results, Congress MLA T Jagga Reddy on demanded a solution before more students resort to taking extreme step. 

Congress MLA T Jagga Reddy protest
at the BIE on Thursday | RVK Rao

The MLA, along with NSUI leaders, staged a protest in front of Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) at Nampally where he demanded Rs 25 ex gratia to families of those students who committed suicide. 

“When other States can relax the norms regarding examinations and education in view of pandemic, why is the Telangana government still unmoved?” he asked. 

NSUI state president Balmoor Venkat demanded that all students who appeared for the Intermediate first year examinations be declared as ‘passed’, with a provision of appearing for improvement exam. 

“Government should initiate action against officials responsible for mismanagement. We had cautioned about this beforehand,” Balamoor Venkat added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
T Jagga Reddy Inter result Intermediate result NSUI
India Matters
Air passengers waiting near Rapid PCR registration counter at Chennai international airport. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
33 more test positive for Omicron variant in TN, 26 cases in Chennai so far
A medic at the Spicehealth Genome Sequencing Laboratory. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Centre decides to conduct genome sequencing of all positive cases in 8 cities
R Yuveraju
TN youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
In 2017, she received Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, for her contribution to the field of Kalaripayattu. ( Photo | AFP)
Kerala's sword-fighting granny: Meet India's oldest Kalaripayattu master

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp