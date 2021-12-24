Congress MLA Jagga Reddy questions Telangana government's silence over Inter results, demands justice 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Questioning the government’s silence over ‘botched-up’ intermediate first year results, Congress MLA T Jagga Reddy on demanded a solution before more students resort to taking extreme step.

Congress MLA T Jagga Reddy protest

at the BIE on Thursday | RVK Rao

The MLA, along with NSUI leaders, staged a protest in front of Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) at Nampally where he demanded Rs 25 ex gratia to families of those students who committed suicide.

“When other States can relax the norms regarding examinations and education in view of pandemic, why is the Telangana government still unmoved?” he asked.

NSUI state president Balmoor Venkat demanded that all students who appeared for the Intermediate first year examinations be declared as ‘passed’, with a provision of appearing for improvement exam.

“Government should initiate action against officials responsible for mismanagement. We had cautioned about this beforehand,” Balamoor Venkat added.