Telangana farmers heed advice, opt for alternative crops as Rabi cultivation begins in earnest 

Vivek Bhoomi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As per the data furnished by Agriculture Department, cultivation of crops like maize, jowar, major millets, Bengal gram, black gram, groundnut, sunflower and safflower have increased in the current Rabi season as compared to last year.

As on December 22, there has been a significant increase in area of cultivation of jowar by 26,216 acres as compared to last Rabi season, maize by 83,444 acres, red gram by 1,582 acres, Bengal gram by 38,686 acres, black gram by 35,001 acres, cowpea by 2,138 acres, groundnut by 1,22,777 acres, sunflower by 10,113 acres and safflower by 3,907 acres.

Farmers have been cautious about sowing paddy as of now, owing to the uncertainty in procurement due to the ongoing tussle between the State and Union governments. Last year, by this time paddy was sown in 1,31,119 acres, but in the current Rabi season, paddy was sown in 39,761 acres as on Wednesday.

However, overall cultivation as on date has crossed last year’s 7,66,574 acres extent of area sown, with 10,27,928 acres under cultivation this year by now. The normal area of cultivation for Rabi season is 46,49,676 acres.

Sowing had been completed in 97 per cent of normal cultivable area in Adilabad district, followed by 78 per cent in Nagarkurnool district. In 12 districts of Telangana, the area sown has not reached 10 per cent yet.