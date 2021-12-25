STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Double Bedroom land diverted for Gadwal Government Nursing College: DK Aruna

On Dec 22, Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao laid the foundation stone for Government Nursing College and additional blocks of Gadwal District Hospital.

Published: 25th December 2021 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2021 08:10 AM

Telangana BJP leader DK Aruna

BJP National Vice-President DK Aruna (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that the State government was “wrongfully” using the 78 acres of land in Gadwal for the construction of Government Nursing College and additional blocks for Gadwal district hospital, BJP national vice-president DK Aruna on Friday declared that she would go to any extent to protect it. This parcel of land was acquired by her when she was a minister in undivided AP.

She told the media that the land was acquired in 2012 for allotment to weaker sections to construct their own houses. Of the 3,000 applicants, an inquiry was conducted and pattas were given to 1,400-1,600 beneficiaries back then. 

After the formation of Telangana, the TRS government assured the beneficiaries that double-bedroom houses would be constructed for them in that land. “However, only 500 low-quality houses were constructed and not one was given to the beneficiaries,” she said. 

On Wednesday, Health Minister T Harish Rao laid the foundation stone for Government Nursing College and additional blocks of Gadwal District Hospital.

