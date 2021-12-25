STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

IAS officer Srilakshmi files petition in Telangana High Court questioning CBI action

The AP cadre IAS officer questioned the cognizance order passed by the CBI court, taking into account the supplementary chargesheet filed in the Penna Cement case.

Published: 25th December 2021 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2021 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice Ujjwal Bhuyan of the Telangana High Court, on Friday, heard the quash petition filed by Y Srilakshmi, AP Cadre IAS officer, questioning the cognizance order passed by the CBI court, taking into account the supplementary chargesheet filed in the Penna Cement case.  The supplementary chargesheet had added her as an accused in the case for the alleged unlawful role she played in doling out limestone mines to Penna Cement. Along with her, former AP Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao, Telangana School Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy and others were also included.

While Sabitha was the Mines Minister, Dharmana was the Revenue Minister, when the alleged allotment of public assets took place, a decade ago. Srilakshmi in her plea questioned the additions and the trial court’s decision to recognise such an action, that too without any new evidence against her. 

Raghavacharyulu, counsel for petitioner, informed the court that the CBI filed a memo in 2012, stating that investigation has been completed in the Penna Cement case. But in 2016, CBI included the petitioner as one of the accused and filed an additional chargesheet, he added. After hearing the petitioner, the case was adjourned to December 27.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh cadre IAS officer Y Srilankshmi Penna Cement case Illegal allotment of limestone mines Dharmana Prasada Rao Sabitha Indra Reddy YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp