IAS officer Srilakshmi files petition in Telangana High Court questioning CBI action

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice Ujjwal Bhuyan of the Telangana High Court, on Friday, heard the quash petition filed by Y Srilakshmi, AP Cadre IAS officer, questioning the cognizance order passed by the CBI court, taking into account the supplementary chargesheet filed in the Penna Cement case. The supplementary chargesheet had added her as an accused in the case for the alleged unlawful role she played in doling out limestone mines to Penna Cement. Along with her, former AP Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao, Telangana School Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy and others were also included.

While Sabitha was the Mines Minister, Dharmana was the Revenue Minister, when the alleged allotment of public assets took place, a decade ago. Srilakshmi in her plea questioned the additions and the trial court’s decision to recognise such an action, that too without any new evidence against her.

Raghavacharyulu, counsel for petitioner, informed the court that the CBI filed a memo in 2012, stating that investigation has been completed in the Penna Cement case. But in 2016, CBI included the petitioner as one of the accused and filed an additional chargesheet, he added. After hearing the petitioner, the case was adjourned to December 27.