Norms issued on adjustment of Telangana government employees as per zonal system

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government on Friday issued guidelines for the adjustment of employees as per the new zonal system.

As per the guidelines, employees who are currently serving within the jurisdiction of the same local cadre to which they have now been allotted pursuant to GO No 317, shall be deemed to have been posted in their current posts and shall not be considered for fresh posting, for the time being. For example, if an employee of erstwhile Adilabad district, allotted to Mancherial district and currently serving in Mancherial district, shall be deemed to be posted in his present posting and need not be considered for fresh posting, for the time being.

All employees allotted to the new local cadres pursuant, as per GO 317, but not currently serving within the limits of the newly allotted cadre shall be given fresh posting in the newly allotted cadres. For example, an employee of erstwhile Adilabad district currently serving in Nirmal district and allotted to Mancherial district should report to Mancherial district and shall be given posting in Mancherial district.

A seniority list shall be prepared in respect of the employees for each category of posts in the new local cadre. These lists shall be prepared by the District Heads of Departments for the district cadre posts and approved by the District Collectors concerned.

All the departments shall work out the vacancies available in that category / local cadre by taking into consideration the existing clear vacancies in that category of posts in the local cadre, before the process of allotment, and vacancies arising on account of the movement of employees out of the cadre.

Thereafter, having due regard to the administrative/functional needs in the local cadres, the departments shall work out the number of allocable posts in each category and local cadre, against which the postings need to be made.

While preparing the list of allocable posts, it shall be ensured that minimum operational staff is available in offices and functional units, even in remote and hardship areas.

This exercise is necessary to meet the administrative requirements, prevent skewed distribution and ensure fair and balanced postings of available employees, the guidelines say.

For example, if the currently available vacancies of junior assistants in a particular department in the local cadre is 50 and the number of junior assistants allotted to that local cadre and coming from outside the local cadre is 40, the competent authority is required to identify 40 out of the 50 posts which are to be filled on priority.

These 40 posts are to be treated as allocable posts and notified for the purpose of obtaining preferences, according to the guidelines issued by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar.