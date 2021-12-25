Now, movie outing to cost more in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as the din over slashing of prices of cinema tickets continues in Andhra Pradesh, the Telangana government has enhanced the rates. According to a GO issued by Principal Secretary, Home, Ravi Gupta on December 21, the minimum ticket rate in non-AC theatres is Rs 30 and the maximum rate is Rs 300 in multiplexes.

Goods and Services Tax (GST) is applicable on these prices. In June 2017, GO 75 was issued increasing ticket rates in various classes of cinema theatres. But that GO was kept in abeyance through a memo due to administrative reasons. However, after consultations with officials and representatives of the film industry, the government enhanced the admission rates now, the new GO said.