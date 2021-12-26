Atal Bihari Vajpayee disrupted dynastic politics: Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has urged students, employees, student organisations, people's organisations and political parties to actively participate in the Nirudyoga Deeksha to be held at Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad on Monday, to pressurise the State government to issue job notifications.

Addressing party leaders on Saturday, he said the dharna was being held to focus on issues of unfair re-allotment of government employees under the zonal system. It would also take up the issues being faced by Intermediate students and unemployed youth committing suicide across the State.

Earlier during the day, he addressed the seminar on 'Good governance' at the party office in Nampally on the occasion of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary. He said that Vajpayee had dedicated 60 years of his life to BJP ideology and the party's flag. He never resorted to "money politics" which present-day leaders were playing to reach political heights.

"Atal Bihari Vajpayee was sensitive, whereas LK Advani was iron-willed. They both worked together to bring the party to power, disrupting the dynastic politics of the Congress for decades," he said, adding that Vajpayee had worked with the political leadership of Israel, despite the Congress criticising him to trying to appease minorities.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy referred to Vajpayee as a great orator, poet and an inspiration. The Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, airport, port and cellphone connectivity, highway connectivity and other reforms were introduced when Vajpayee was PM, which were being continued by the present PM Narendra Modi.