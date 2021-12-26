Congress' woman leaders to send sarees, bangles to Telangana ministers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Women leaders of the Congress have decided to send sarees and bangles to Ministers and TRS leaders who returned from Delhi, "without achieving anything". Following instruction from the TPCC leadership, the Congress leaders will ask the Ministers and MPs to wear saree and bangles as they let down the people of Telangana over the issue of paddy procurement.

Speaking to media persons at the Gandhi Bhavan, TPCC official spokesperson K Sujatha and Ravali Reddy said that Ministers and Legislators who had left for Delhi with much fanfare have returned 'empty handed'.

They said that earlier, even the Chief Minister had returned without any reassurance for the farmers, causing widespread distress. "We are sending them these bangles and sarees so that they remain confined to their homes," the Congress spokespersons said.