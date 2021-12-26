Oil palm to be raised in 67,000 acres in Telangana's Kamareddy district

MVK Sastry By

Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: In line with the Centre's National Food Security Mission for Oilseeds and Oil Palm (NFSM-OOP), which aims to increase oil palm cultivation across the country, the horticulture and agriculture departments of Telangana have set the ball rolling by initiating measures to achieve the desired goals. These departments have chalked out plans to encourage farmers and to ensure the oil palm cultivation is taken up in 67,000 acres in Kamareddy district in the next six years.

The government departments have been entrusted with the responsibility of implementing this programme across the country, which has been divided into different clusters, by roping in the services of private sector organisations. In Kamareddy, Vishwa Agrotech will be helping the State horticulture and agriculture departments.

Officials also revealed that Tadwai mandal has been selected for oil palm cultivation and in the first phase, the government will encourage 29 farmers to cultivate oil palm in 268 acres. Farmers can start harvesting six years after planting the saplings and they can expect the yield for up to 40 years.

Meanwhile, officials also revealed plans to extend oil palm cultivation in 57,000 acres in Nizamabad. Saplings will be distributed among farmers from June next year, they said.