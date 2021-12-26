STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
School building encroached by sarpanch, alleges Telangana farmer

Published: 26th December 2021 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2021 07:52 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A farmer from Kannepally, KumramBheem Asifabad district, has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) alleging that the village sarpanch has illegally encroached upon the government school premises.

The petitioner, V Bagwant Rao, informed the court that KumramBheem Asifabad District Collector was alerted many times regarding the illegal occupation of government school premises, but the Collector has not initiated any action against the sarpanch due to which the students are facing hardships.

The petitioner urged the court to direct the Telangana government to resume classes at the government school premises. 

Comments

