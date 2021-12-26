Telangana students seek compensation for kin of Inter examinees who killed themselves

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Leaders of student bodies demand that the government offer compensation to the families of the students who killed themselves after the announcement of the Inter first-year results. They also asked the authorities to give government jobs to the kin of the victims.

JAC convener B Rahul said that many students have killed themselves after the results came out and pointed out that a large chunk of the students, just shy of a majority, had failed. He said the State government decided to award pass marks to the failed students only after protests intensified. They also demanded an inquiry into the suicides by a sitting judge.

