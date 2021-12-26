STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana HC upholds decision of banks against Shree Saraiwwalaa Agri Refineries

The banks have filed an application before the Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT) for Rs 617.41 crore and declared the company accounts as fraudulent. 

Published: 26th December 2021 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2021 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court, Hyderabad High Court

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice N Tukaramji recently upheld the decision of the Union Bank of India and consortium of banks declaring the accounts of Shree Saraiwwalaa Agri Refineries Ltd as fraud as per the provisions mentioned in Master Circular on Frauds issued by the Reserve Bank of India.

The consortium of banks led by Union Bank of India had given loan of Rs 675 crore between 2003 to 2015 to the firm. This loan was declared as a Non-Performing Asset (NPA) in 2018 and necessary steps were taken to find the underlying securities. The banks have filed an application before the Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT) for Rs 617.41 crore and declared the company accounts as fraudulent. 

The said company challenged the decision of the consortium of the banks in the High Court. After hearing both sides, the division bench upheld the decision of consortium of banks and dismissed the plea of the firm.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shree Saraiwwalaa Agri Refineries Telangana High Court
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp