As TSRTC looks to cut costs, more villages across Telangana may lose connectivity

As per the available data with TSRTC, out of 10,221 villages recognised by Corporation, 844 villages remain 'unconnected' and no bus has reached them in the recent years.

Published: 27th December 2021 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2021 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC)

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus

By Md Nizamuddin
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as hundreds of villages remain 'unconnected' with RTC services, a recent letter to a village sarpanch by local Depot manager has created apprehensions that some more villages would be cut-off, citing losses to the Corporation. 

As per the available data with TSRTC, out of 10,221 villages recognised by Corporation, 844 villages remain 'unconnected' and no bus has reached them in the recent years. Compared to 2020 in 2021 (upto Sept), the total number of routes were reduced from 3,456 to 3,422. 

According to sources, recently the RTC started eliminating some more villages from its list. "Ever since the RTC started focusing on profit and loss, this trend has begun. Moreover there is variation in the data given by the State government and RTC, when it comes to number of villages connected. As per government website, there are 12,765 gram panchayats. So you can imagine the number of villages, apart from those villages hundreds of hamlets are ‘connected," said the source. 

Citing low earnings per km, earlier this month services at Narasimhapuram village under Suryapet were stopped. The local sarpanch to her surprise received a letter in this regard from Suryapet Depot Manager, where he explained the reasons.

"We are incurring an expenditure of Rs 46.25 per km, but the revenue is Rs 7.91. Hence we are incurring a loss of Rs 38.34 for running a bus to your village," Depot Manager, Shankar emphasised in a letter in Telugu.

The letter cautioned that the bus services will be stopped, lest the villagers continue using private transport and  within days the services were stopped. 

Speaking about the decision, the sarpanch K Laxmi told Express that timings of the services were not suitable hence there was less patronage. Interestingly, the Depot Manager quoted last 10-days of patronage which averaged around 25 persons for four daily trips. 
 

