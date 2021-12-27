BC panel summons Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar over plea on GO 317

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Acting on complaints filed by employees from the Backward Class communities on allocation of cadre as per GO 317, the National Commission for Backward Classes has directed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to appear before it at Dilkusha Guesthouse in Hyderabad at 10.30 am on Monday.

In a statement released to media on Sunday, T Achary, Member, NCBC, stated that BC employees wanted the regulations being followed for SC and ST employees be applied to them as well. The employees have complained that nativity was not being taken into consideration as per the Presidential Order of 2018 and that the process followed for allocation of husband-wife employees was not clear.

He also said that complaints received included concerns about reorganisation of employees of the two Telugu-speaking States as per the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act of 2014, which was still not completed, and would be difficult to complete if nativity is taken into consideration as per GO 317.