STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

BC panel summons Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar over plea on GO 317

The employees have complained that nativity was not being taken into consideration as per the Presidential Order of 2018.

Published: 27th December 2021 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2021 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar.

Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Acting on complaints filed by employees from the Backward Class communities on allocation of cadre as per GO 317, the National Commission for Backward Classes has directed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to appear before it at Dilkusha Guesthouse in Hyderabad at 10.30 am on Monday.

In a statement released to media on Sunday, T Achary, Member, NCBC, stated that BC employees wanted the regulations being followed for SC and ST employees be applied to them as well. The employees have complained that nativity was not being taken into consideration as per the Presidential Order of 2018 and that the process followed for allocation of husband-wife employees was not clear.

He also said that complaints received included concerns about reorganisation of employees of the two Telugu-speaking States as per the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act of 2014, which was still not completed, and would be difficult to complete if nativity is taken into consideration as per GO 317.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Commission for Backward Classes Somesh Kumar GO 317
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp