Health officials of Telangana to meet on Monday, discuss COVID-19 vaccination of teens

It is also not clear whether the vaccination drive would be taken up nationwide in one go or implemented in a phased manner.

Published: 27th December 2021 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2021 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Covid Vaccine, Coronavirus

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After the Centre's announcement extending COVID-19 vaccination cover to the 15-17 age group, top health officials of Telangana are likely to meet on Monday to discuss its implementation in the State. Health officials are expected to discuss the eligible population in the 15-17 age group and its arrangements.

The Health Department will then prepare the ground for the vaccination after a review meeting. In wake of an increasing number of Omicron cases in the country, the Prime Minister on Saturday announced that vaccination for this age group will start from January 3. 

However, no specific guidelines were issued to the State regarding vaccination.  It is also not clear whether the vaccination drive would be taken up nationwide in one go or implemented in a phased manner. Telangana health officials expect the Union government to release guidelines in a day or two. The guidelines will help the States prepare for vaccination as there is only a week to take up the process.

The officials are also hoping that the Union Health Minister will soon interact with his State counterpart and officials regarding the vaccination, its supply and arrangements in the State. Distribution of vaccine may take place according to the severity. States with more number of COVID and Omicron cases will be given priority.

The officials are confident that the vaccination drive in this age group could be completed quickly if the State gets an uninterrupted supply of doses. Telangana has administered over 4 crore doses so far, 94 per cent of which are first dose and 51 per cent second.

