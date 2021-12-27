KT Rama Rao credits CM K Chandrasekhar Rao for Telangana's success in Good Governance Index

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, on Sunday, said that he was proud of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao under whose able leadership Telangana was able to achieve top position in the Good Governance Index (GGI), particularly in Industry and Commerce, and Social Welfare Development sectors. The rankings were released by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the occasion of 'Good Governance Day' on Saturday.

Tweeting the rankings on Sunday, which showed Telangana in number one position in those two sectors, he stated, "Also as a reflection of Telangana government's focus on public infrastructure & utilities sector and push for inclusive growth in Economic Governance sector has resulted in being ranked second."

He also pointed out the reason why he has been reiterating the fact that Telangana was emerging as the most successful startup in independent India.

He has also extended a special thanks to his team of the Industry and Commerce Department led by Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, ITE&C, and industry leaders who supported the government’s endeavours over seven years.