STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

KT Rama Rao credits CM K Chandrasekhar Rao for Telangana's success in Good Governance Index

He also pointed out the reason why he has been reiterating the fact that Telangana was emerging as the most successful startup in independent India.

Published: 27th December 2021 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2021 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

MAUD Minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao said that every inch of arable land in the district will receive irrigation water.

Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, on Sunday, said that he was proud of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao under whose able leadership Telangana was able to achieve top position in the Good Governance Index (GGI), particularly in Industry and Commerce, and Social Welfare Development sectors. The rankings were released by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the occasion of 'Good Governance Day' on Saturday.

Tweeting the rankings on Sunday, which showed Telangana in number one position in those two sectors, he stated, "Also as a reflection of Telangana government's focus on public infrastructure & utilities sector and push for inclusive growth in Economic Governance sector has resulted in being ranked second."

He also pointed out the reason why he has been reiterating the fact that Telangana was emerging as the most successful startup in independent India.

He has also extended a special thanks to his team of the Industry and Commerce Department led by Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, ITE&C, and industry leaders who supported the government’s endeavours over seven years.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Good Governance Index KT Rama Rao K Chandrashekar Rao Good Governance Day
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp