STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

War of slogans breaks out as TRS objects to Congress' Rachabanda programme

To disrupt the preparations, the TRS leaders pitched up tents where the Congress leaders wanted to organise the Rachabanda programme.

Published: 27th December 2021 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2021 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy lashed out at TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Telangana PCC president A Revanth Reddy (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET/HYDERABAD: The proposed Rachabanda programme by TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy at Erravalli on Monday, where Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has his farmhouse, is generating heat with the police denying permission while the Congress remaining determined to go ahead with the programme.

The police citing Omicron scare and the orders issued by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar against the holding of rallies and public meetings, said they have denied permission for the programme. Trouble broke out when Siddipet DCC president T Narsa Reddy, along with his supporters, arrived at the venue of Rachabanda to oversee preparations.

The TRS workers took objection to his visit and entered into an argument with him. TRS leaders raised anti-Congress slogans to which Narsa Reddy's supporters retaliated by raising anti-Chief Minister slogans.

To disrupt the preparations, the TRS leaders pitched up tents where the Congress leaders wanted to organise the Rachabanda programme. During the argument, Narsa Reddy warned the TRS leaders that the Congress party would organise the Rachabanda on Monday come what may.

On warpath

To disrupt the preparations, the TRS leaders pitched up tents where the Congress leaders wanted to organise the Rachabanda programme

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
A Revanth Reddy Congress Telangana Congress Rachabanda programme K Chandrasekhar Rao TRS
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp