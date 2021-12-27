War of slogans breaks out as TRS objects to Congress' Rachabanda programme

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET/HYDERABAD: The proposed Rachabanda programme by TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy at Erravalli on Monday, where Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has his farmhouse, is generating heat with the police denying permission while the Congress remaining determined to go ahead with the programme.

The police citing Omicron scare and the orders issued by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar against the holding of rallies and public meetings, said they have denied permission for the programme. Trouble broke out when Siddipet DCC president T Narsa Reddy, along with his supporters, arrived at the venue of Rachabanda to oversee preparations.

The TRS workers took objection to his visit and entered into an argument with him. TRS leaders raised anti-Congress slogans to which Narsa Reddy's supporters retaliated by raising anti-Chief Minister slogans.

To disrupt the preparations, the TRS leaders pitched up tents where the Congress leaders wanted to organise the Rachabanda programme. During the argument, Narsa Reddy warned the TRS leaders that the Congress party would organise the Rachabanda on Monday come what may.

On warpath

