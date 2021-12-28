STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid-19 vaccination: Telangana to jab 22.78 lakh adoloscents

According to the government, approximately 33 lakh vaccines are currently available in the State and they do not foresee any kind of shortage. 

A man grimaces as a health staffer collects his nasal swab for a Covid-19 test at Fever Hospital, in Hyderabad, on Monday, Dec 27, 2021

A man grimaces as a health staffer collects his nasal swab for a Covid-19 test at Fever Hospital, in Hyderabad, on Monday, Dec 27, 2021. (Photo | EPS, Vinay Madapu)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government is staring at yet another rigorous round of vaccination drive with the Centre allowing vaccination of children in the 15-18 age group as well as booster shots for senior citizens and healthcare workers. Telangana has accounted for nearly 70 lakh beneficiaries who will need the additional vaccines.

Of this 70 lakh, nearly 22.78 lakh are children in the age group of 15-18. Another 41.60 lakh are people above the age of 60 years and 6.34 lakh are healthcare and frontline workers.

According to the government, approximately 33 lakh vaccines are currently available in the State and they do not foresee any kind of shortage. 

“The national average of first doses is 90 per cent. However, in Telangana, it is close to 99.46 per cent. This shows the efforts of the state government in ensuring immunisation for all,” said Health Minister T Harish Rao. He asked officials to make arrangements to ensure that vaccinations are administered smoothly and the third wave can be made less severe. 

