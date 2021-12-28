STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Drop Revanth Reddy as PCC chief: Telangana MLA Jagga Reddy to Sonia Gandhi

In his four-page letter to AICC chief Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi he urged them to change the PCC president if he continued to keep other leaders in the dark regarding such political campaigns.

TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy lashed out at TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Telangana PCC president A Revanth Reddy (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Emphasising that PCC chief, A Revanth Reddy, had time and again failed to take into confidence the party functionaries, Sangareddy MLA, T Jagga Reddy lodged a complaint with the party high command on Monday. 

In his four-page letter to AICC chief Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi he urged them to change the PCC president if he continued to keep other leaders in the dark regarding such political campaigns. “It is most unfortunate that Revanth Reddy is not functioning along Congress party lines,” he stated. 

“In the Huzurabad byelection, the Congress candidate secured only 3,000-odd votes. This has to be taken very seriously and assessed,” the legislator added.

