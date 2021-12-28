Six Maoists killed on Telangana-Chhattisgarh border

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: In a major setback to the Maoist movement, six Naxalites died in an exchange of fire with the police in the jungles near Pesarlapadu in the Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, close to Telangana border, on Monday.

Among the six ultras, who fell to police bullets in a 30-minute gunbattle with Greyhounds of Telangana and Chhattisgarh police, were four women. The exchange of fire took place very close to Kurnavalli village in Cherla mandal of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district. The police later found bodies of the slain Naxalites and five weapons, which included two .303 rifles, three DBBL guns and four rocket launchers, at the spot.

Joint operation

Kothagudem SP Sunil Dutt said that it was a joint operation by TS Greyhounds and Chhattisgarh cops. The bodies of Naxalites, all from C’garh, were shifted to Kunta