Will chop Teenmar into pieces: TRS MLA

Speaking to reporters, Bodhan MLA Mohammed Shakil Aamir urged the Telangana CM and Home Minister Mahmood Ali to detain Teenmar Mallanna under PD Act and send him out of the state.

Published: 28th December 2021 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2021 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Teenmar Mallanna

Teenmar Mallanna (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD/HYDERABAD: Bodhan MLA Mohammed Shakil Aamir, on Monday, said that if Chintapandu Naveen Kumar alias Teenmar Mallanna were to continue making derogatory comments against Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his family members, he would chop his body into pieces. 

Speaking to reporters, the TRS leader urged CM and Home Minister Mahmood Ali to detain him under PD Act and send him out of the state. He said the government shouldn’t allow persons such as Teenmar Mallanna to enter the state.  

Criticising BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s Nirudyoga Deeksha, he said the problem of unemployment is chronic in Gujarat and Karnataka, but the BJP is playing dirty politics by bringing it up in Telangana. 

He also hit out at BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri saying that he failed to bring any development to Nizamabad. Later, Teenmar Mallanna lodged a complaint at Medipally police station in Hyderabad stating that the Bodhan MLA made “life-threatening remarks against him”.

Teenmar Mallanna booked for poll

A case was registered against Teenmar Mallanna on Monday for conducting an online poll in his Q News channel and allegedly abusing MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao’s son Himanshu and making comments on his appearance. He had also allegedly made inappropriate comments against the family members of CM.

Based on a complaint from Mohd Layakh from Sangareddy district, a case was registered under Section 504 of the IPC at Medipally police station.

TAGS
Teenmar Mallanna Bodhan MLA Mohammed Shakil Aamir Preventive Detention Act Telangana Home Minister Mahmood Ali
