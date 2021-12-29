STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centre to procure additional 6 lakh tonnes of rice from Telangana

The decision was taken in response to a letter written by the State government on September 20, 2021. 

Published: 29th December 2021 09:13 AM

Bags of paddy piled up at a storage facility.

Bags of paddy piled up at a storage facility (Representational Image | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Central government has enhanced the Kharif rice procurement target to 46 lakh tonnes. In a written communication, the Food and Public Distribution Ministry on Tuesday informed the Telangana government about the Centre’s decision to increase the target from 40 lakh tonnes to 46 lakh tonnes. The decision was taken in response to a letter written by the State government on September 20, 2021. 

In his letter, Under Secretary of the Ministry Jai Prakash said: “I am directed to refer to the Telangana government’s letter in September 2021 regarding enhancement of procurement target and to convey the approval of the Government of India for enhancement of procurement target of rice by six LMT in Telangana during KMS 2021-22 (Kharif crop). Thus, the revised target of procurement of raw rice for Telangana under central pool may be considered as 46 LMT for KMS 2021-22.”

Civil Supplies Corporation chairman Mareddy Srinivas Reddy demanded that the Central government should procure the entire stock of 80 lakh tonnes of Kharif rice from the State. Stating that the Centre has assured that it would buy the entire stock of Kharif rice from the State, he demanded that it should fulfil its assurance.

