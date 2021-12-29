Leading Covid fight: Telangana 1st large state to achieve 100% first-dose vaccination

Donita Jose By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana achieved a milestone in the fight against Covid-19 when it became the country’s first large state to record 100 per cent first-dose vaccinations. An elated Health Minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday lauded all health workers, right from the ASHA workers, ANMs to doctors, for their hard work in helping the state achieve the feat.

Speaking at an event organised to mark the occasion, the Minister said that the state has vaccinated 2.77 crore citizens with the first dose as per the Central government’s estimated adult population target.

“Vaccinations are the new Sanjeevani during the pandemic and we must embrace them wholeheartedly. Telangana with the efforts of public and healthcare workers have ensured that the state is ahead of the national average by nine per cent in terms of the first dose and ahead of the national average by three per cent in second-

dose administration. Ours is the first large state to achieve 100 per cent first-dose vaccinations,” he said.

He also lauded the health department’s efforts in strategically planning its vaccination drive by prioritising high-risk, high-exposure groups like vendors, vegetable sellers, agriculture department and transport employees and media, which cut the chain of transmission.

“The state has completed administering 2.77 crore first doses but there are still 11 districts where 100 per cent vaccination has not been accomplished. The state could achieve 100% first dose vaccination as some districts like Rangareddy, Hyderabad have vaccinated more people than the target given to them due to the presence of migrant workers from other states,” he said.

Vax for kids in dual mode, says Harish

Explaining that the vaccination for the 15-18 age group would start from January 3, the Minister explained that the same will be executed in a dual-mode. “For children in this age group living in municipal corporation areas, vaccination registrations will be via CoWIN online. The children can select slots based on their convenience in any vaccination centre,” he said. “In other areas, walk-in vaccinations will be allowed in all government vaccine centres,” he added.

The state identified nearly 22.78 lakh eligible children. About 41.6 lakh senior citizens with comorbidities are eligible to take the booster dose. The Minister also announced that the frontline worker category would include multiple high-risk groups like police, health professionals, sanitation workers and media persons and their numbers would be around 6.34 lakh.

“We are hoping to ensure vaccinations for booster doses happen smoothly and give good protection to all citizens. We have also written to the Central government to remove criteria of comorbidities when it comes to vaccinating individuals above the age of 60 years in light of the risk of third wave,” he added.