Low Covaxin stocks may hit Telangana teen vaccination drive

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With Covaxin being the only approved vaccine for immunising children aged 15-18 against Covid-19, Telangana will have to walk a tightrope in terms of managing stocks.

The State currently has only 14 lakh doses of vaccine approximately. In comparison, there are nearly 22 lakh children in the said age group who need the vaccine in two doses within the next 45-60 days. This would mean that the State needs at least 30 lakh doses in the next two months.

The State will also need additional doses in terms of immunising individuals with booster shots. It is crucial to note here that the State to date has totally administered only 54 lakh doses of Covaxin, which is similar to the amount needed to immunise children. However, this stock of 54 lakh doses was received across a period of 12 months, raising doubts of supply in the future as well.

There are also concerns regarding the same as until a few weeks back, Telangana’s government vaccination centres were not giving first doses of but only completing second doses due to shortage of supply.

However, health officials say they are anticipating a further supply from the Central government for this special drive.

“There will be more supplies from the Government of India for Covaxin. We are especially expecting more for the 15+ age group,” said Dr. G Srinivasa Rao, Director of Health.