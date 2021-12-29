STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Move to raise marriage age: Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy smells a rat

The Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill, 2021, had a selfish political motive and Indians wouldn’t remain mute spectators to this move, Revanth said.

Published: 29th December 2021

TPCC president Revanth Reddy and Congress working president Jagga Reddy seen together a day after the latter wrote to AICC chief Sonia Gandhi demanding that she appoint a new PCC chief in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday said that the BJP’s attempts to increase the legal age for women to get married from 18 to 21 by was communally motivated. The Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill, 2021, had a selfish political motive and Indians wouldn’t remain mute spectators to this move, Revanth said. 

Addressing a gathering of party leaders and workers on Congress’ 137th Foundation Day ceremony at Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday, he said the Centre was rushing with such amendments without seeking the consent of women. 

“The BJP at the Centre and TRS in the State have become too dangerous for citizens. The Congress is the only party which can protect the interests of 130 crore Indians,” the TPCC chief asserted.  

He called upon Telangana’s youth to dethrone Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. 

Congress MP Uttam Kumar Reddy said TRS MPs had not uttered a word in Parliament against the privatisation of Singareni coal mines. It was only after the Congress had raised the issue that Union Minister for Coal and Mines Prahlad Joshi had announced that the Centre would reconsider its decision on that front. 

Pointing out how TRS MPs were staying mum on several issues, Uttam observed that the Centre and the State governments were in collusion and misleading people. 

