Omicron community transmission begins in Telangana

HYDERABAD: In a concerning revelation, at least three cases of possible community transmission have come forward in Telangana. These three cases are that of one lab technician in a private hospital, a software engineer and a pregnant woman, informed Health Minister T Harish Rao. He further stated that all of them were from Hyderabad.

“We have 62 cases currently in Telangana as seven more were detected on Tuesday. Of these 42 are individuals from ‘Not at Risk’ countries, four are primary contacts and three are locals without any travel history,” said Harish.

He explained the nature of cases with 46 of them being unvaccinated, two being partially vaccinated and 14 fully vaccinated. “This goes to show that vaccinations keep Omicron at bay,” Harish said. All those who tested positive don’t have symptoms and 13 of them have already been discharged.

Health rankings

Stating that Telangana’s health policies were a “super hit”, Harish enumerated the various recognitions the State achieved in the last one week.

“Not only have we excelled in the NITI Aayog Health index we have also been ranked second best in terms of screening Non-Communicable diseases. Our model of Basti Dawakhana has also topped the country with NITI Aayog which even stated that all health centres in the country must be built this way,” he added.