Amul to set up shop in Telangana, invest Rs 500 crore

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana continues to attract major investments. The Amul Cooperative Society is the latest to join the list of companies to set up shop in the state. The Gujarat-based dairy cooperative society on Wednesday announced its decision to invest Rs 500 crore and establish its largest and state-of-the-art plant in the state. The company signed an MoU to this effect in the presence of Industries Minister KT Rama Rao.

The plant will come up in the special food processing zone with an investment of about Rs 300 crore in Phase I and Rs 200 crore in Phase II. The plant will provide direct employment to more than 500 persons and opportunities to several ancillary industries.

The new plant will have the capacity to process five lakh litres of milk per day, which can be expanded to 10 LLPD, to manufacture packed milk and value-added dairy products, including curd, buttermilk, lassi, yogurt, paneer and sweets.

Amul will also set up its bakery production division in Telangana to offer a range of products, including breads, biscuits, traditional sweets and baked snacks, to its customers. With this plant, Amul will strive to procure the required milk and other raw material from Telangana farmers and the various cooperatives and FPOs operating in the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Rama Rao highlighted the all-round performance of the state and also mentioned about the friendly industrial policy and the existing investment ecosystem. “Telangana is experiencing a water revolution and is in the process of witnessing another white revolution (milk) with Amul entering the state, which will add strength to its milk industry,” he said.

Sabarkantha District Coop Milk Producers Union-Sabar Dairy MD Babubhai M Patel stated that Amul decided to set up its plant in Telangana after seeing the state’s industrial-friendly policy and investment ecosystem. “We will soon deliver ‘Made in Telangana’ milk products,” Patel said.