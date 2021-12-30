STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Amul to set up shop in Telangana, invest Rs 500 crore

The company signed an MoU to this effect in the presence of Industries Minister KT Rama Rao.

Published: 30th December 2021 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2021 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

Industries Minister KT Rama Rao at the MoU signing ceremony with Amul Cooperative Society’s representatives in Hyderabad on Wednesday, Dec 29, 2021

Industries Minister KT Rama Rao at the MoU signing ceremony with Amul Cooperative Society’s representatives in Hyderabad on Wednesday, Dec 29, 2021.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana continues to attract major investments. The Amul Cooperative Society is the latest to join the list of companies to set up shop in the state. The Gujarat-based dairy cooperative society on Wednesday announced its decision to invest Rs 500 crore and establish its largest and state-of-the-art plant in the state. The company signed an MoU to this effect in the presence of Industries Minister KT Rama Rao.

The plant will come up in the special food processing zone with an investment of about Rs 300 crore in Phase I and Rs 200 crore in Phase II. The plant will provide direct employment to more than 500 persons and opportunities to several ancillary industries.

The new plant will have the capacity to process five lakh litres of milk per day, which can be expanded to 10 LLPD, to manufacture packed milk and value-added dairy products, including curd, buttermilk, lassi, yogurt, paneer and sweets.

Amul will also set up its bakery production division in Telangana to offer a range of products, including breads, biscuits, traditional sweets and baked snacks, to its customers. With this plant, Amul will strive to procure the required milk and other raw material from Telangana farmers and the various cooperatives and FPOs operating in the state. 

Speaking on the occasion, Rama Rao highlighted the all-round performance of the state and also mentioned about the friendly industrial policy and the existing investment ecosystem. “Telangana is experiencing a water revolution and is in the process of witnessing another white revolution (milk) with Amul entering the state, which will add strength to its milk industry,” he said. 

Sabarkantha District Coop Milk Producers Union-Sabar Dairy MD Babubhai M Patel stated that Amul decided to set up its plant in Telangana after seeing the state’s industrial-friendly policy and investment ecosystem. “We will soon deliver ‘Made in Telangana’ milk products,” Patel said.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amul plant in Telangana Telangana government Telangana Industries Minister KT Rama Rao
India Matters
People shop from street vendors at a market with new guidelines where shops will be closed on odd-even formula following rise in the COVID-19 cases, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
'People with no travel history getting infected with Omicron in Delhi'
The aim of forming micro containment zones and monitoring each case is to ensure that there is no spread of the virus | file
Close watch on apartments, hostels, markets in Bengaluru as Covid cases rise
Land owner Partha Sarathi Basu in front of the mosque in Bengal’s Barasat. (Photo | EPS)
Mosque on Hindu land tells Bengal harmony tale
Mother Teresa.
FCRA non-renewal lacked finesse, dignity and respect

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp