STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Former Minister Fareeduddin dies of cardiac arrest

The former Congress leader, a native of Hoti (B) village in Zaheerabad mandal, he had joined TRS in 2014 and served as an MLC before his term was over in June, 2021.

Published: 30th December 2021 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2021 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

Former Minority Welfare Minister in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh government, Fareeduddin passed away on Wednesday, Dec 29, 2021

Former Minority Welfare Minister in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh government, Fareeduddin passed away on Wednesday, Dec 29, 2021. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former Minister of united Andhra Pradesh, Mohammed Fareeduddin died of a cardiac arrest in Hyderabad on Wednesday evening. His last rites will be performed at his native place in Zaheerabad.

The former Congress leader, a native of Hoti (B) village in Zaheerabad mandal, he had joined TRS in 2014 and served as an MLC before his term was over in June, 2021. Fareeduddin was who undergoing treatment at Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG) had recently undergone surgery. “He was undergoing treatment and despite successful surgery, he died of a heart attack today,” a close relative told Express. 

Born in 1957, he had started his political career as a Sarpanch and got elected for the first time as MLA (2004-2009) of Zaheerabad constituency. He served as Minister holding different portfolios including of Minority Welfare. In 2014, he joined TRS and in 2016 elected as MLC under MLAs quota. In 2019, he was appointed as Chairman of Committee on Welfare of Minorities in TS. 

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed condolences to his family and recalled his great services as a minority leader and public representative. Minister T Harish Rao paid visit to the AIG Hospital.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mohammed Fareeduddin Zaheerabad
India Matters
People shop from street vendors at a market with new guidelines where shops will be closed on odd-even formula following rise in the COVID-19 cases, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
'People with no travel history getting infected with Omicron in Delhi'
The aim of forming micro containment zones and monitoring each case is to ensure that there is no spread of the virus | file
Close watch on apartments, hostels, markets in Bengaluru as Covid cases rise
Land owner Partha Sarathi Basu in front of the mosque in Bengal’s Barasat. (Photo | EPS)
Mosque on Hindu land tells Bengal harmony tale
Mother Teresa.
FCRA non-renewal lacked finesse, dignity and respect

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp