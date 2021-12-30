Former Minister Fareeduddin dies of cardiac arrest

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former Minister of united Andhra Pradesh, Mohammed Fareeduddin died of a cardiac arrest in Hyderabad on Wednesday evening. His last rites will be performed at his native place in Zaheerabad.

The former Congress leader, a native of Hoti (B) village in Zaheerabad mandal, he had joined TRS in 2014 and served as an MLC before his term was over in June, 2021. Fareeduddin was who undergoing treatment at Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG) had recently undergone surgery. “He was undergoing treatment and despite successful surgery, he died of a heart attack today,” a close relative told Express.

Born in 1957, he had started his political career as a Sarpanch and got elected for the first time as MLA (2004-2009) of Zaheerabad constituency. He served as Minister holding different portfolios including of Minority Welfare. In 2014, he joined TRS and in 2016 elected as MLC under MLAs quota. In 2019, he was appointed as Chairman of Committee on Welfare of Minorities in TS.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed condolences to his family and recalled his great services as a minority leader and public representative. Minister T Harish Rao paid visit to the AIG Hospital.