YS Jagan illegal assets cases: Telangana High Court adjourns IAS officer's plea to quash CBI cases

CBI counsel informed the court that the then Industries Secretary B Krupanandam unduly favoured YS Jagan's Raghuram (Bharathi) Cements by awarding the lease of 2,037-acre limestone quarry.

Published: 31st December 2021 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2021 09:12 AM

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, on Thursday, heard the petition seeking to quash CBI cases against former unified Andhra Pradesh Industries Secretary B Krupanandam. 

The CBI counsel K Surender informed the court that Krupanandam acted in favour of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Raghuram (Bharathi) Cements and awarded them a lease for a 2,037-acre limestone quarry without any recommendations from the Council of Ministers. Justice Bhuyan adjourned the case to January 3.

