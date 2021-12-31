YS Jagan illegal assets cases: Telangana High Court adjourns IAS officer's plea to quash CBI cases
CBI counsel informed the court that the then Industries Secretary B Krupanandam unduly favoured YS Jagan's Raghuram (Bharathi) Cements by awarding the lease of 2,037-acre limestone quarry.
HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, on Thursday, heard the petition seeking to quash CBI cases against former unified Andhra Pradesh Industries Secretary B Krupanandam.
The CBI counsel K Surender informed the court that Krupanandam acted in favour of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Raghuram (Bharathi) Cements and awarded them a lease for a 2,037-acre limestone quarry without any recommendations from the Council of Ministers. Justice Bhuyan adjourned the case to January 3.