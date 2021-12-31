STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Ensure justice for farmers: Telangana Congress to CM KCR

In an open letter to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, TPCC chief Revanth Reddy said that there was an alarming rise in farmers’ suicides across the state

Published: 31st December 2021 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2021 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy lashed out at TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Telangana PCC president A Revanth Reddy (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Blaming its agriculture policy for the spate of paddy and chilli farmer suicides, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Thursday demanded that the government come to the rescue of these farmers before some more end their lives. 

In an open letter to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the Congress leader said that there was alarming rise in farmers’ suicides across State, particularly in the past three to four months. 

“On average, five to 10 farmers are taking their own lives every day. They are resorting to the extreme step as they incurred heavy losses and accumulated huge debts due to the loss of crops,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana farmer suicides Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy Telangana CM KCR
India Matters
Chennaiites returning home from work faced hardship as rain arrived without warning on Thursday | P Jawahar and Martin Louis
Cloudburst? Sudden, heavy rain throws life in Chennai out of gear, leaves three dead
A health worker collects a swab sample of a passenger to test for COVID-19 as others wait for their turn at a train station in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India reports 16,764 new COVID-19 cases, Omicron tally surges to 1,270
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Express illustrations)
Year-ender 2021: When pan India movies, stars and shows ruled
(Representational Image | File Photo)
Husband can't force wife to have sex: Gujarat High Court 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp