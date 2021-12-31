Ensure justice for farmers: Telangana Congress to CM KCR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Blaming its agriculture policy for the spate of paddy and chilli farmer suicides, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Thursday demanded that the government come to the rescue of these farmers before some more end their lives.

In an open letter to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the Congress leader said that there was alarming rise in farmers’ suicides across State, particularly in the past three to four months.

“On average, five to 10 farmers are taking their own lives every day. They are resorting to the extreme step as they incurred heavy losses and accumulated huge debts due to the loss of crops,” he said.