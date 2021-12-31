STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karimnagar ex-mayor Ravinder Singh meets KCR, sparks talk of ghar wapsi

It may be recalled that Ravinder Singh had recently resigned from the TRS and contested as an independent candidate in the recently held MLC elections.

KARIMNAGAR: In a significant development, former Karimnagar mayor S Ravinder Singh called on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Thursday. It may be recalled that Ravinder Singh had recently reigned from the TRS and contested as Independent candidate in the recently held MLC elections.

Soon after the MLC elections, a commercial property belonging to Ravinder Singh’s kin was demolished by Karimnagar Municipal Corporation authorities since there were some rule violations. When this happened, the Sikh community in Hyderabad held a press conference in support of the former mayor and his family. Ravinder Singh then highlighted the issues in the district and the ones being faced by the local Sikh community which the CM said he would address.    

On Wednesday, the former mayor attended the bhoomi pooja at the integrated collectorate complex in Karimnagar. There were whispers that the ruling TRS had managed to get the warring Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar and Ravinder Singh to reach a compromise. Following Ravinder Singh’s trip to Pragathi Bhavan, political circles now say that the former mayor’s parting of ways with the TRS might have been just a storm in a teacup.   
 

