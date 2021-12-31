Steady rise of Covid cases in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad has begun seeing a steady rise in Covid-19 cases, with 12.5 per cent increase week on week. On Thursday, the State recorded 280 cases, the highest this month and the weekly caseload was 1,336 cases. This is an increase from the previous seven days when 1,187 cases were reported. With this, the active cases are at 3,563. One death was also reported as well as 206 recoveries.

Meanwhile, the State also saw five new Omicron infections, with one being from an “at risk” country and four being from “countries other than at risk”. The total Omicron caseload till date is 67. Meanwhile, 143 international passengers were screened and four were positive.