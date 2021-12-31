Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy under house arrest ahead of Warangal visit

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC Chief A Revanth Reddy has been placed under house-arrest since this morning, as police believed he was going to hold 'Racchabanda' programme at Sayampalli village of Jayashankar-Bhupalapalli district today.

The police have not given permission to Reddy for holding Racchabanda programme on December 31. However, after the sudden demise of Jaithram Naik, the primary school headmaster who died of a heart attack depressed over his posting to Mulugu district from Mahabubabad district as per GO 317 yesterday, Revanth Reddy had planned to attend his last rites being held in Mahabubabad today. Reddy had also planned to visit a dargah in Warangal today.

Suspecting that Reddy would hold Racchabanda, police personnel were posted at his residence since late last night to prevent him from going out.

Having seen the police personnel seated inside his house premises, Reddy took them to task and questioned who gave them the authority to tresspass on his property.

He said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was scared of Congress and was terrified whenever he tried to go out.

He said that people's anguish would soon demolish the chief minister's farmhouse and Pragathi Bhavan.

"What is wrong if we go and meet our friends, relatives and farmers? The chief minister doesn't care when paddy and chilli farmers are dying out there. But he goes to attend his party leaders' functions and other ceremonies. But when we go to meet the farmers what is his problem?" Revanth asked.

He said that human rights were being violated by the state government in a major way.

As soon as the news of Reddy's house-arrest spread, Congress leaders Bellaiah Naik, Mallu Ravi and others reached his residence.

They have made an appeal to Congress workers across the state to obstruct TRS MLAs, MPs, ministers and even the chief minister if they tried to hold meetings or tour their constituencies.