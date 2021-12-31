STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana BJP seeks all-party meet on GO 317

BJP leaders are urging the state government to either call for an all-party meeting or have discussions with employees’ unions.

Published: 31st December 2021 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2021 09:11 AM

BJP Flag

 BJP flag (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In view of resentment among government employees with regard to allocation of local cadre as per GO 317, BJP leaders are urging the state government to either call for an all-party meeting or have discussions with employees’ unions. This would alleviate the growing panic and resentment among employees.

Addressing the media at the BJP office on Thursday, former MLC B Mohan Reddy said that the creation of supernumerary posts in the districts sought by employees could be taken up. This way, when the employees retire, those posts would automatically expire, he said.

