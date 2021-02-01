Day after attack on TRS leader's house, ruling party workers burn signboard at BJP office

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Tension prevailed across the erstwhile Warangal district after TRS workers set fire to the signboard of the BJP office in Parkal on Monday in retaliation for the attack on the house of TRS MLA from Parkal Challa Dharma Reddy by BJP workers at Hanamkonda on Sunday.

The ruling party's workers gave a call for a bandh in Parkal constituency on Monday following Sunday's attack on their party leader's residence. TRS members forced all business establishments to down their shutters and blocked traffic on National Highway-353. They also raised slogans against BJP leaders and burnt effigies.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Parkal Sub-Inspector K Srikanth said that four persons have been taken into custody and a case has been registered against them for trying to force entry into the BJP office.

Heavy police forces have been deployed across the erstwhile Warangal district, especially in front of the houses of TRS elected representatives.

Friction between the TRS and BJP leaders has been rife over the Ram temple at Ayodhya. TRS MLA Dharma Reddy expressed his doubts over the accountability of funds being collected for the Ram temple at Ayodhya and accused the BJP of dragging Lord Ram into politics, which he labelled an act of desecration.

Dharma Reddy had commented, “I am a staunch devotee of Rama. I have built temples for Lord Rama in my hometown. A few people are collecting funds using fake receipt books in the name of Ayodhya and I want to know where the funds are going. The Centre had spent Rs 2,900 crore on the construction of the Sardar Patel statue, but how come it is not sparing funds for the Ram temple?”

Before this, comments over donations for the Ram temple at Ayodhya by Korutla MLA K Vidyasagar Rao of the TRS had caused a furore and friction between workers of the ruling party and the BJP.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA from Goshamahal Raja Singh was stopped at Ghatkesar by the police as he set out from Hyderabad to reach Warangal.