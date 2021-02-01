STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Day after attack on TRS leader's house, ruling party workers burn signboard at BJP office

The ruling party's workers gave a call for a bandh in Parkal constituency on Monday following Sunday's attack on their party leader's residence

Published: 01st February 2021 01:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2021 01:32 PM   |  A+A-

BJP activists, led by the party’s Warangal Urban district president Rao Padma, hurl chairs at TRS MLA Challa Dharma Reddy’s residence in Hanamkonda on Sunday. Cops are also seen trying to control the

BJP activists, led by the party’s Warangal Urban district president Rao Padma, hurl chairs at TRS MLA Challa Dharma Reddy’s residence in Hanamkonda on Sunday. Cops are also seen trying to control the

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Tension prevailed across the erstwhile Warangal district after TRS workers set fire to the signboard of the BJP office in Parkal on Monday in retaliation for the attack on the house of TRS MLA from Parkal Challa Dharma Reddy by BJP workers at Hanamkonda on Sunday.

The ruling party's workers gave a call for a bandh in Parkal constituency on Monday following Sunday's attack on their party leader's residence. TRS members forced all business establishments to down their shutters and blocked traffic on National Highway-353. They also raised slogans against BJP leaders and burnt effigies.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Parkal Sub-Inspector K Srikanth said that four persons have been taken into custody and a case has been registered against them for trying to force entry into the BJP office.

Heavy police forces have been deployed across the erstwhile Warangal district, especially in front of the houses of TRS elected representatives.

Friction between the TRS and BJP leaders has been rife over the Ram temple at Ayodhya. TRS MLA Dharma Reddy expressed his doubts over the accountability of funds being collected for the Ram temple at Ayodhya and accused the BJP of dragging Lord Ram into politics, which he labelled an act of desecration.

Dharma Reddy had commented, “I am a staunch devotee of Rama. I have built temples for Lord Rama in my hometown. A few people are collecting funds using fake receipt books in the name of Ayodhya and I want to know where the funds are going. The Centre had spent Rs 2,900 crore on the construction of the Sardar Patel statue, but how come it is not sparing funds for the Ram temple?”

Before this, comments over donations for the Ram temple at Ayodhya by Korutla MLA K Vidyasagar Rao of the TRS had caused a furore and friction between workers of the ruling party and the BJP.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA from Goshamahal Raja Singh was stopped at Ghatkesar by the police as he set out from Hyderabad to reach Warangal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Warangal Telangana TRS BJP
India Matters
A man walks past a mural depicting the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
25% Indians now have antibodies against COVID-19, shows ICMR's latest serosurvey
Image for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
8,500 km of highway projects to be awarded in FY22; Rs 25,000 crore earmarked for Bengal: FM
Image for representation
Eligibility for claiming tax holiday, capital gains exemption extended till Mar 2022: FM
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa inspected Smart City projects in the central business district of Bengaluru. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Karnataka govt plans biggest township with 30,000 sites

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Barricading at Ghazipur border to stop farmers from marching towards the national capital, during their ongoing agitation against centre's farm laws, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers Protest: Suspension of internet service extended at borders
Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi (Photo | AP)
Myanmar military declares one-year state of emergency, Suu Kyi detained
Gallery
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginni
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp