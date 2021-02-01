STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Distance learning takes a hit as Kakatiya University fails to hold exams

Students allege that Kakatiya’s SDLCE authorities have been postponing the examinations for the last two years without any valid reason

Published: 01st February 2021 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2021 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Kakatiya University

Kakatiya University

By u mahesh
Express News Service

WARANGAL: While the State government continues to make tall claims that it is making all arrangements for providing quality education to students hailing from poor socio-economic backgrounds, it has been almost two years since the School of Distance Learning and Continuing Education (SDLCE) of Kakatiya University (KU) conducted any exams. Despite being a public university, the authorities are reportedly postponing the examinations citing baseless reasons, as a result of which scores of students, who joined the SDLCE dreaming that they will be able to complete their education which they had once discontinued due to financial crisis, are struggling a lot. 

According to sources, the School also has several students who are employed and joined the School of Distance Learning and Continuing Education for higher educational qualifications which would help them fetch promotions and better job opportunities. However, the endless delay in examinations has left most of them in dire straits.In light of this, the students have now started coming forward demanding that the university officials conduct the exams immediately.

Established in 1989
It may be mentioned here that the SDLCE was established in 1989 with an objective to provide education to people belonging to poor socioeconomic backgrounds. With hundreds of study centres across erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, the SDLCE was once a lifeline for not only the underprivileged and employed students but also for the Kakatiya varsity.However, after the State bifurcation, the study centres in current Andhra Pradesh ceased operations, which affected the varsity a lot. As a result, several students who dreamt of joining the SDLCE, since it was the only institute that offered regular certificates for distant courses, were left in the lurch.

Postponed thrice
According to sources, though the varsity officials had previously announced that the exams would be conducted during February, 2020, and March, 2020, they had to postpone it due to the Covid-induced lockdown. Though it has been more than six months since the unlock process started, during which the exams were postponed two more times, the SDLCE officials have not been able to conduct the examinations yet. 

Now, they have announced that the exams would begin on February 8. However, they have not released the list of exam centres yet.When Express contacted SDLCE Director Prof G Veeranna, he said that the list of centres will be released in one or two days and added that there is no chance of postponing the examinations further.

