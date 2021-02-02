STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad Motorists fret over farm cess on fuel

While the Centre has argued that the cess will not burden consumers, analysts are concerned that it would lead to further inflation and rise in prices of essential commodities.

Published: 02nd February 2021

Petrol, Diesel, Fuel

Representational image. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Adding to the woes of motorists who are already experiencing high fuel prices comes the decision of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s decision to levy Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC) of Rs 2.5/litre on petrol and Rs 4/litre on diesel. Petrol is currently Rs 89.75/litre and diesel Rs 83.44/litre. If the hike is implemented, petrol would cost Rs 92.25 and diesel would Rs 87.44. Several motorists are also worried that the petrol price will cross Rs 100 in no time. 

Authorities estimate that the hike would come into effect within the next two to five days. While the Centre has argued that the cess will not burden consumers, analysts are concerned that it would lead to further inflation and rise in prices of essential commodities.

“The fuel price hike would certainly affect the lorry transport sector. Why would a lorry owner or business person bear the increased transport charge? He would charge it on the end user,” said Poloju Narsimha Chary, general secretary of Forum For Better Society.

Some motorists are considering a paradigm shift of the mode of transport. “My income cannot meet these rising fuel prices. I will either shift to public transport or start using an electric bike or scooter,” said Gurram Deepthi, a motorist.

Fuel price cess Budget 2021 Union Budget
