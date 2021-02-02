KTR instigated attack on BJP party office, says Bandi

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Monday alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao instigated TRS workers to attack the BJP office and residences of leaders. Condemning the arrest of 38 BJP workers, he termed it a “murder of democracy”. The arrested leaders including district president Rao Padma have been remanded to 14 days’ judicial custody and shifted to Warangal Central Jail.

In a statement, Sanjay said, “KTR’s statements are a mockery of democracy. How can it be justifiable to encourage attacks being a Minister?” Sanjay alleged that the police booked non-bailable cases against BJP workers at the behest of Ministers KT Rama Rao, and Errabelli Dayakar Rao. He added that if the Parkal MLA C Dharma Reddy failed to apologise for his remarks on Ram Mandir, Rama Dandu (devotees of Lord Ram) would organise a series of protests. Sanjay said the attacks on BJP leaders and its office were one of cowardice. “TRS goondas followed KTR’s orders,” he alleged.

Dubbaka MLA Raghunandan Rao asked Lord Ram devotees to observe protests wearing a black cloth around their mouths. He challenged Rama Rao to come for a debate if he suspected a fund misuse. Meanwhile, the BJP took out a protest rally from the BJP district office to Hunter Road in Hanamkonda.

BJP state spokesperson E Rakesh Reddy alleged that it was Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao who had printed books to collect funds in the name of his charitable trust. He said that the VHP was updating data on its website on a daily basis after collecting funds. Hanamkonda ACP M Jitender Reddy police were trying to identify TRS workers who attacked the BJP party office.