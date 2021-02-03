HRC seeks report on MLA Dharma Reddy’s comments on SC, STs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Human Rights Commission (TSHRC) on Tuesday directed the Warangal Commissioner of Police to submit a report about the incident wherein Parkal MLA Challa Dharma Reddy passed “derogatory” remarks against SCs, STs, and BCs.

In a petition, BC rights activist Dasu Suresh said the MLA had labelled officers of marginalised castes as “inefficient, unskilled and uneducated”. He also said the development of TS had slowed down due to the people who come through reservations, Suresh alleged.

The rights activist appealed to the TSHRC to take steps to prevent such incidents and initiate legal action against Dharma Reddy. In a statement, Suresh also demanded that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao initiate impeachment proceedings against the MLA in the Assembly.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers hit the streets across Telangana on Tuesday, protesting against Dharma Reddy’s remarks over the fundraiser for the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Demanding an open apology from the MLA, they staged rasta rokos, dharnas and silent protests at all mandal headquarters.

They saffron party workers also demanded the release of BJP karyakartas, who were arrested for allegedly damaging the MLA’s residence. They said while Rama Bhakts were jailed, TRS leaders, who allegedly set a BJP office afire, were let off. As many as 56 BJP workers were arrested but not even one from the TRS was held, they alleged.

The BJP leaders said the Ram Mandir fundraiser was not being carried out by their party as alleged. In fact, even TRS and Congress leaders have been participating in the campaign, they pointed out.

BJP spokesperson Anugula Rakesh Reddy said Dharma Reddy’s comments were not just about the fundraiser but had started the ruckus by attributing regionality to Lord Rama. He accused the TRS of politicising the Ram Mandir issue to gain advantage in the upcoming municipal elections. “It is a shame that TRS leaders are not even considering the Supreme Court’s judgement,” Rakesh Reddy said.

Tension in Khammam

Khammam: Tension prevailed in Khammam town on Tuesday morning when several BJP leaders laid a siege to the Collector’s office. They sought apology for comments against Ram Mandir