Justice league: CBI told to file counter in Rayapati extortion case

Justice G Sri Devi is dealing with the petition by Sukesh who is presently lodged in Tihar jail in New Delhi since April 2017 in connection with another case.

CBI Headquarters

CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

The Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation to file its counter affidavit in the petition filed by a person named Sukesh Chandrashekar seeking anticipatory bail in connection with a criminal conspiracy case wherein former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao, director and promoter of Transstroy company, was threatened in the name of senior officers of CBI for settling a case registered against him.

The petitioner, in his affidavit, submitted that on January 16 last year the CBI had registered an FIR alleging that accused Manivardhan Reddy Yala (A1) and Selvam Ramaraj (A2) and some others had entered into criminal conspiracy and used names of senior officers of CBI to threaten and demand bribes from Rayapati.

Initially, the FIR was registered only against A1 and A2,  later another person Archit Chharjee was arrayed as A3, and then the petitioner’s wife was implicated as A4 and eventually Sukesh was arrayed as A5. The judge posted the matter to February 11 for hearing.

Petition against Gold Stone Infra dismissed

Taking a serious view for suppression of material facts by Vivekananda Nagar Colony house owners welfare association, Justice A Abhishek Reddy of the Telangana High Court dismissed the petition with costs of `25,000 to be payable within two weeks. 

Justice Abhishek Reddy dismissed the petition filed by the association seeking direction to Manikonda Municipality Commissioner to demolish a five-storeyed building ‘Gold Stone Maple Home Lotus’ situated at Neknampur village in Rangareddy district. The representatives of Gold Stone Infra claimed that they had purchased the plot in 2018 and given for development after obtaining building permission from HMDA and added that 10 persons under the guise of a petitioner association were blackmailing them demanding Rs 10 lakh. Justice Abhishek Reddy found that the petitioner association had not approached the court with clean hands and dismissed the petition.

