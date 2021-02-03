NHM gets lion’s share of funds released by Centre

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Centre has released Rs 1,504.57 crore to Telangana, of which the lion’s share of Rs 523.44 crore went for National Health Mission (NHM) in the current financial year of 2020-21. This apart, the Centre has released Rs 353.33 crore under India Covid-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package.

In a written reply to a question by BJP Rajya Sabha member G VL Narasimha Rao on Tuesday, Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur said that under disaster management, Rs 449 crore had been released and as special assistance to States for capital expenditure another Rs 179 crore has been sanctioned.