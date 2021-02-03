STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

SSC Class X Boards: Relief for students as question papers reduced from 11 to six in Telangana

The Directorate of School Education (DSE) also increased the duration of the board exams by half an hour from 2 hours and 45 minutes to 3 hours and 15 minutes

Published: 03rd February 2021 07:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2021 07:18 PM   |  A+A-

Public exams, SSLC exams, Kerala

Image of students in a classroom used for representational purpose only (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major relief for students appearing in the SSC Class X board exams starting from May 17, the Telangana government on Wednesday decided to reduce the number of question papers from 11 to six for the 2020-21 academic year. With this, there will only be one paper for each subject.

According to the new board exam format, each of the six papers will carry 80 marks, while 20 marks for each subject would be based on internal assessment. This comes to a total of 600 marks, of which 480 are for the boards and 120 will be based on internal assessments.

Earlier, there were 11 papers. Except for the second language, all the other five subjects had two question papers. Each subject except for the second language had papers for 40 marks, while 20 marks were for internal assessment.      

Exam duration increased
 
The Directorate of School Education (DSE) also increased the duration of the board exams by half an hour from 2 hours and 45 minutes to 3 hours and 15 minutes. The syllabus, however, remains the same. DSE officials said that 30 per cent of the syllabus got covered through online classes and the rest 70 per cent is being taught through conventional classes and also online.   

More choice for questions  

Since eight months of the academic year were lost due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, the DSE has decided to give more choice for questions this year. It also asked officials to frame board exam questions from the core concepts of the syllabus for all subjects as the online classes started from September 1.

The SSC Board has released the examination schedule for Academic, OSSC and Vocational Candidates - Regular and Private. The SSC Public Examination will begin on May 17 with the first language and continue till May 27, DSE officials said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana SSC Class X Telangana board exams
India Matters
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Winds of change blowing in Bengal
On the wrong side of national interest
Farmer Amresh Singh with hop shoots in his farm.
Bihar cultivating world's costliest crop
This travel vlogger, who studied formally till class eight and was then forced to take up odd jobs to make a living, is famous for documenting his travels across Africa.
A little bit of Telugu in Africa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp