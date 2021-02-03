Witchcraft: 7 held for killing woman in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police on Tuesday arrested seven persons in connection with the kidnap and murder of a 48-year-old woman, Nenavath Bujji, in Bhongir district. She was allegedly murdered over suspicion of practising witchcraft. The accused Megavath Narsimha and others kidnapped her on Sunday when she was on her way to a function and killed her at Rachakonda Hills, the police said.

After the death of Narsimha’s younger brother Rajesh due to electrocution on December 30, 2020, Bujji had visited their house and said that since he had died on a ‘Pournami Day’, his death might have been caused by witchcraft. A few days later, several hens in the family’s farm died without exhibiting any signs of disease. Later, Narsimha’s wife also fell ill.

The series of unfortunate events led Narasimha to believe that Bujji was practicing witchcraft, and that she had used it against his family. He then hatched a plan to kill her, and sought help of his brother Nagesh, father Baddu, mother Bangari and a few other relatives.