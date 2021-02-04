Ex-Andhra Pradesh football coach Saleem Ullah no more

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Mohammed Saleem Ullah, who had coached of the Andhra Pradesh football team, passed away on Wednesday. Saleem who was 79, was also pert of the AP Police football team and represented united AP team.

Saleem is survived by four sons and six daughters. Apart from coaching the AP later, he also coached the Hyderabad City Police team. He had also received a coaching certificate from Brazil.

Saleem Ullah was part of the team of Hyderabad City Police’s B Team, which defeated Mohammedan Sporting Club in the semi finals of 1965 DCM Trophy.