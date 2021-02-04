STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Princess Shafiya drags Centre to court over secret pact

There was a bitter battle in the Courts in England regarding the ownership of the money which has now shot up to about £35 million.

Published: 04th February 2021 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2021 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Representational Image

By R Rajashekar Rao
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Princess Shafiya Sakina, the great granddaughter of the Nizam VII, has approached the Telangana High Court with a plea to declare as illegal the Centre’s action of entering into a secret settlement with Prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur and Prince Muffakham Jah Bahadur with respect to £35 million. 

The amount is held in an account at the NatWest Bank in London, she has stated. In terms of such settlement, the Union of India and two others have withdrawn £34.5 million, leaving behind only a paltry amount of £5 lakh to be distributed among the other so called “heirs of the Nizam VII”, she noted.

In her petition, Princess Shafiya submitted that she is one of the great granddaughters of the Nizam VII — late Nawab Mir Osman Ali Khan Bahadur — and the granddaughter of late Waleshan Prince Moazam Jah Bahadur. She is also the beneficiary of the Mozazam Jah Trust and is recognised as one of the beneficiaries of the Nizam’s trust. 

After the Nizam VII surrendered to the Union of India on September 17, 1948, the then Finance Minister Moin Nawaz Jung and External Affairs Minister had caused the sum of about £1 million to be transferred from an account of the Government of Hyderabad held at the Westminster Bank to an account in the name of Habib Ibrahim Rahimtoola, also at the same bank.

There was a bitter battle in the Courts in England regarding the ownership of the money which has now shot up to about £35 million. The court held that the amount was “either a constructive trust in favour of the Nizam VII or a resulting trust in favour of the Nizam VII”. 

The said secret settlement was also recorded in the judgment, it stated. The Union of India and two others have appropriated between themselves more than 98 per cent of the total amount, Princess Shafiya stated. 

This leaves the other ‘heirs’ of the Nizam VII with only a paltry five lakh pounds, she said and sought a court direction to the Centre and others concerned to redeposit the £34.5 million into any nationalised bank. The Union Cabinet Secretary, Secretary to the Ministry of Finance-cum-ex-officio chairman of the Nizam’s Jewellery Trust, secretary to the Nizam’s trusts and two others have been named as respondents.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Princess Shafiya Sakina
India Matters
Look who’s clean: Hygiene, India and the West
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
House panel raises concerns over creating national DNA database
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal polls 2021: How Trinamool is losing narrative to BJP
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
2 sisters claim ownership of land offered for Ayodhya mosque, move HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp