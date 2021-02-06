BJP focuses on winning Banswada

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: BJP leaders of erstwhile Nizamabad district have initiated efforts to strengthen the party with an aim to win Banswada Assembly which is presently represented by Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy.

The saffron party leaders have decided to organise a public meeting in Banswada on February 25, which would be addressed by BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharmapuri, and several other leaders.

The district leadership has set the stage to welcome Congress leader V Malayadri Reddy into the saffron fold. He is a popular businessman and realtor. Meanwhile, Srinivas Reddy laid the foundation stone for the 2BHK houses near Banswada. During the event, Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy attacked Sanjay Kumar. Political observers opined that after February 25 political activity will gain momentum.

‘People want BJP to replace TRS’

BJP Nizamabad president Basawapuram Laxmi Narasaiah said that they were working on strengthening the base in Banswada. ”We will create a positive impact in Bodhan, Yellareddy, Jukkal, Kamareddy as well as Sangareddy. People are eagerly waiting for the BJP to take over the reins from TRS.”