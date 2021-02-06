STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cops go all out to ensure Maoists give themselves up in Telangana

Records say that nearly 35 Maoists, including two women, had surrendered to the police in the last two months alone.

Published: 06th February 2021 08:37 AM

Maoists

For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)

By B Satyanarayana Reddy
Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Bhadrachalam police are determined to rid erstwhile Khammam district of Maoists. Of late, they have been employing various techniques to compel the militia members to give themselves up, so that they are integrated into society.

Records say that nearly 35 Maoists, including two women, had surrendered to the police in the last two months alone. At present, 25-30 Maoists from Bhadradri-Kothagudem district operate out Chhattishgarh and Telangana.

As part of their efforts, the police personnel have been visiting villages of Maoists and interacting with their families. Apart from promising them all kinds of assistance, they have also been addressing civic issues in the villages.

Recently, the police met the parents of Maoist party central committee member Yakkati Seetarami Reddy and another top leader Thota Seetaramaiah at Chintirela village in Aswapuram mandal. They urged the families to get their sons to surrender before the law. 

Speaking to Express, Aswapuram Circle Inspector B Raju said, “We are trying our best to get Maoist leaders surrender. We have told their parents that no harm would come to them, and that they would be provided rehabilitation as per government norms.”

Bhadrachlam ASP Dr Vineet G said, “Besides maintaining law and order, we are also resolving issues in Maoist villages. We want to prove to the citizens that we are with them.” He added that their efforts were

yielding good results. 
The ASP further said, “We would provide skill training to surrendered Maoists, and also offer them jobs with the help of other government departments.”

Besides interacting with Maoist families, the police have also been providing sports kits to tribal youths in Cherla and Dummagudem mandals.

